DRI Announces 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – Disability Resources, Inc. will be holding its 2nd Annual Invitational Golf Tournament on Friday August 14, 2020, at the Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene, TX. Funds raised from the event will help underwrite residential care and vocational training to the developmentally disabled adults at DRI.

“We have exciting prizes for our tournament this year,” said Holly Holmes, Director of Special Events for DRI. “Blake Fulenwider Dodge Chrysler Jeep is our hole-in-one sponsor and will be providing hole-in-one prizes on every par 3 hole. The grand prize is a Brand new truck!” she added. In addition, trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams. A silent auction with beautiful golf and other sports art pieces will also be held during the tournament.

Entry fee is $100 and includes green fee, cart, practice balls, 2 mulligans, & lunch. Hole sponsorships and team sponsorships are also available.

For more information about the tournament, call Holly at 677-6815 or email her at hholmes@driabilene.org