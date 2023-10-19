ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly drove into a South Abilene home. Just minutes earlier, police were alerted to a reckless driver in the vicinity.

A neighbor told KTAB/KRBC a driver failed to stop at a sign at Sammons and South 3rd streets just before noon Thursday, taking out a pole and chairs. Her vehicle did not go through the house.

Thankfully, nobody was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Minutes earlier, a witness told KTAB/KRBC they called the Abilene Police Department (APD) to check in on a reckless driver about five blocks away.

APD arrested this woman, accusing her of Driving While Intoxicated.