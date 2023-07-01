CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Friday night, June 30.

Courtesy of the Clyde Police Department

Clyde Police, Fire and Citizens EMS responded to the 1500 block of South First Street for a major vehicle crash. The passenger was trapped and had to be extracted. The passenger was then transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver, Hannah Casady, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Callahan County Jail.

The Clyde Police Department would like to remind community members to never drink and drive. Officers ask that if you go out to drink, have a way to get home safely. They ask if you suspect someone who has plans to drink and drive to call law enforcement so officials can prevent them from putting lives at stake.