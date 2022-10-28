ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle was flipped on the side after the driver lost control and clipped an 18-wheeler around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, October 27.

The man was driving on East Overland Trail when the slick, wet road caused him to lose control. After clipping an 18-wheeler, the car landed on its side in the grass next to the road.

According to an Abilene Police Officer, there was no alcohol or speeding involved.

The wrecker arrived shortly after EMS assessed those involved and determined that there was no injuries.