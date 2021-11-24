Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after motorcycle crash in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash near Interstate 20 Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash between a car and motorcycle at Grape and Stamford Streets in north Abilene Wednesday just before 3:45 p.m.

Officials at the scene say the car was stopped at the stop sign on Stamford Street, then failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle, which was heading south on Grape.

The motorcycle then struck the car.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Hendrick Hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the car was not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Officers blocked traffic at the scene, but drivers were still able to enter the interstate from the entrance ramp behind the crash.