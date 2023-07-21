COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a fiery crash in Knox County.

Benjamin Uribe, 72, of Benjamin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 82 10 miles west of Benjamin around 6:00 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Uribe pulled out of a private driveway in front of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed down the highway.

Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle said Uribe did not have his lights on, causing him to crash into the back of Uribe’s pickup truck.

Both vehicles caught fire upon impact and fully engulfed in flames, according to the report, which states Uribe was trapped and unable to escape.

No further information has been released at this time.