TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver lost control just outside of Abilene Thursday night, sending one person to a nearby hospital.

The crash took place around 9:45 Thursday night on Highway 83/84, about 10 miles south of Abilene.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that there were two men in an SUV when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip.

Paramedics on scene took one man to an Abilene hospital.