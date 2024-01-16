ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was rescued from their car in a 2-vehicle head-on collision Tuesday evening.

Two drivers were rushed to a nearby hospital as a result of this crash along East Highway 80 in Abilene at around 6:30 Tuesday evening. They were the sole occupants of both vehicles.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that these drivers did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Police blocked off a stretch in the 5400 block of East Highway 80 to traffic, and wouldn’t allow drivers to pass through while the scene was assessed and cleaned.

KTAB/KRBC will update this article if new information becomes available.