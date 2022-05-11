ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver ran into an Abilene church’s building Wednesday evening, citing issues with the car’s pedal.

Around 6:00 p.m. Monday, Abilene Police and Fire Departments were called out to St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic church, the same church where multiple people had been victim to a ‘random stabbing’ not two weeks earlier.

Father Emilio Sosa, Pastor over St. Vincent’s, told KTAB/KRBC the driver ran into the church’s parish hall. He said the crash was caused by the vehicle’s floor mat getting stuck on the pedal.

The driver was not injured, but a couple of children did receive ‘minor injuries.’

