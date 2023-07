ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles collided in North Abilene Monday evening.

A driver was T-boned at a stop sign at North 5th and Walnut streets, just outside of Abilene City Hall, at around 4:45 Monday afternoon.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was in need of medical attention due to the crash, but one person involved was already on their way to the hospital when the crash happened.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if new information is made available.