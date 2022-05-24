ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was trapped in their vehicle Tuesday evening, after colliding with another driver near Abilene’s Lytle Creek.

KTAB/KRBC confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Oldham Lane and East South 11th Street.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital to assess injuries. One driver was trapped in their vehicle before being rescued and loaded into an ambulance.

The cause of this wreck has not been released. KTAB/KRBC will update this article with additional details as new information becomes available.