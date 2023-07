ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver walked away after their gravel truck overturned Monday morning.

Around 10:30 Monday morning, a gravel truck overturned on FM 1750 as they turned from Highway 36.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the driver was up and walking around after the crash, and authorities have made sure the truck is not blocking the road. However, you may still see a little bit of traffic congestion because of this crash.