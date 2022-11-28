BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pickup trucks collided head-on in Baird Monday afternoon, causing a major crash. One driver was operating a vehicle owned by Airway Services, a San Angelo-based renewable energy company.

Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the crash on State Highway 36, about a mile-and-a-half from Camp Pecan Bayou RV Park.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that both pickups were occupied by only the drivers. The driver of the white Airway Services pickup is of Katy, Texas, and the man driving the black GMC pickup is of San Angelo.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

North and Southbound traffic was blocked off on SH-36 while Texas DPS cleared out the wreckage. It was settled to one-way traffic both ways. Drivers should expect delays.