ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in a month, the site that once housed St. Ann’s Hospital went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Take a look at this drone footage:

St. Ann’s first caught fire in 2017, then again on October 6 and the latest was just Tuesday morning.

The St. Ann’s site – located in the 1300 block of Cypress Street – is now owned by Habitat for Humanity Abilene, which has plans on using the lot to build single-family detached homes.