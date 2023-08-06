EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train derailed near Seaman Street on Saturday, August 5, 2023. According to Fire Chief Joe Williamson, the situation is stable as of Saturday night.

First responders diligently worked towards extinguishing the fire that resulted from the derailment and ensuring that the situation was under control. Once they were done, the Union Pacific team took over and cleared the railway at the crossing.

Courtesy of Wild Blue UAV

There were no reported injuries, but two firefighters required treatment for heat exhaustion. The fire posed a threat to one house, but the firefighters were able to save it from damage.

According to officials at the scene, the affected train cars were either empty or carrying dry bulk containers that were not hazardous. Approximately eight to ten of these containers derailed, and one of them was meant to transport hydrochloric acid but was empty at the time of the incident.

Courtesy of Wild Blue UAV

It is expected that the cleanup will be finished on Sunday, August 6. After that, traffic should return to normal on both the roads and the rails. At this time, the cause is still under investigation.