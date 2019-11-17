Drones descend on Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Drone enthusiasts fly into abilene this weekend for the west texas drone workshop at the downtown public library location.



About seventy people were in attendance at this afternoon’s seminars which shared insight into commercial drone flying.

Conference chairman Matthew Hinman says giving these flyers a chance to meet and educate themselves on the new tech will help spread an already growing field.



“The way drones we see them today because of that rapid development we’re wanting to continue to educate people and get them off on the right foot if they’re wanting to get off on the right foot,” said conference chairman Matthew Hinman.