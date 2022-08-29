Dunkin’ treats teachers and educators to a free medium hot or iced coffee this Thursday, September 1 / invites Texas to nominate deserving teachers for a chance to win free coffee for a year

ABILENE, TX (August 29, 2022) – As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for our students. In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Texas are treating teachers to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1.

In celebration of this special offer, Dunkin’ will host “Raise A Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes where guests in Texas can nominate a deserving Texas teacher for their chance to win Free Coffee for a Year** and a Coffee Break for their school!

Beginning Thursday, September 1, 2022, through Monday, October 5, 2022, guests can submit nominations by visiting www.dunkinraiseacup.com and follow the instructions to complete the registration form.

One grand prize winner in Texas will be selected to receive Free Coffee for a Year along with a well-deserved coffee break. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products to keep their school runnin’ on Dunkin’! As an extra thank you to teachers, Dunkin’ will also provide 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to each of the first 50 teachers nominated to share with their school’s staff.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

