ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested two people on federal drug charges Wednesday.

According to a news release issued late Thursday afternoon, a joint investigation between the TCSO and DPS led to the arrests of 30-year-old Edward Salas and 34-year-old Kadi Marie Meyer.

TCSO says Salas, a convicted felon and “criminal gang member,” was found to be in possession of two loaded handguns, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl after a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Pine Street.

Further investigation led law enforcement to a motel room in the 3500 block of West Lake Road, where Kadi Meyer, a federal fugitive from justice out of Illinois, was found with a loaded rifle, methamphetamine, mushrooms, and marijuana, according to TCSO.

The news release states that the drugs discovered in the operation were packaged for sale and were being used by the suspects.

Salas and Meyer were taken to the Taylor County Jail on federal charges.