ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A duplex caught fire Sunday morning near Abilene High School, causing several thousand dollars worth of damages.

Crews with the Abilene Fire Department answered reports of the house fire just after 11:30 Sunday morning, in the 600 block of Kirkwood Street.

First responders reportedly found smoke coming out of the duplex home.

According to the report, the occupants of the unit that caught fire were not home at the time, and the occupants of the second unit called 9-1-1 to report the fire.

Everyone evacuated safely, and nobody was hurt.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, damages are estimated at $5,000.