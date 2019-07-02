Dusting off Baird; a push for economic development

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-After many years, windows that line downtown Baird now exclaim “We’re open!”

The old, vacant buildings along Market Street are getting a second chance thanks to a few new business owners. Just a few years ago, Kerri Davis and Brandi Graham took over a household name, Grumpy’s Lollipops.

“Locals know just come in the side door, and it’s kind of–I don’t know. You know, we own it, but it seems like everybody knows, and everybody here is like family,” said Davis.

And so far, business has been pretty sweet. Grumpy’s has expanded past the Callahan County line, recently selling its goodies to celebrities like the Jonas Brothers.

“Anybody can Google us and find us, and I think that doesn’t limit us to just our local business, and so I think that’s made us successful,” said Davis.

Just across from Grumpy’s along Market Street, a newcomer has hit the downtown scene. Primal Brewing Company began with some experimentation with an at-home brewing kit. Carl Price continued his mad scientist work, nurturing his love for craft beers. Now, he welcomes locals to come in and take a sip, owning the first brewery in Callahan County.

“I hope one day we can make this last to where people will be sitting here and saying I remember talking to this guy about this, you know and just become part of that history,” said Price.

We asked the owners of each business why he or she picked a small town. Both said Baird always feels like home.



“It’s a beautiful town,” said Price. “I mean it’s old, it’s historic, and there’s so much past to it.”