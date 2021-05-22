DWI investigation underway following two-vehicle crash in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTB/KRBC) – A DWI investigation is underway by the Abilene Police after a two-vehicle crash was reported Friday night.

The APD says the crash happened near the intersection of Lytle Trail and Adam Avenue around 1:00 a.m. A church van was trying to turn left and a four-door black Lexus crashed into it.

Authorities are currently investigating the driver of the Lexus for driving while intoxicated.

Witnesses say several people had minor injuries, and Police say at least two people were taken to the hospital.

