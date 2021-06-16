Dyess AFB 7th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base 7th Bomb Wing has a new commander: Colonel Joseph Kramer.

“What a profound responsibility, and sir, I thank you for the trust and confidence in this position,” said Col. Kramer.

“By order of the commander, Colonel Jose E. Sumangil will relinquish command to Colonel Joseph K. Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base Texas, effective 15 June 2021,” said the emcee.

“I couldn’t imagine following a better leader, you’ve done wonders to prepare me for this,” said Col. Kramer.

Col. Kramer will be taking over for Col. Sumangil, and they are no stranger to one another.

“Suma, I have been privileged to follow you twice, once during the defeat of ISIS, and the second time here,” said Col. Kramer.

After two years of service, outgoing Col. Sumangil gave an emotional speech.

“Thank you, without you none of this would be worth it,” said Col. Sumangil.

He thanked his family.

“Who sacrificed a lot in their lives so I could have the opportunities such as this,” he said.

He thanked his wife and kids.

“Jenn, finally here,” said Col. Sumangil.

“Julia, A.J., Ryan, I thank you for your love, your patience, and for keeping me grounded. The three of you took the brunt of the challenges these last two years,” said Col. Sumangil.

Col. Kramer says he has three goals moving forward.

“A for Airmen, B for Bombing, and C for community,” said Col. Kramer.