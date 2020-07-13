Dyess AFB Airman arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Airman assigned to Dyess AFB has been arrested for a child sex crime.

Jager Zuniga, 24, was arrested for sexual performance by a child; he was booked into the Taylor County Jail on Friday.

According to the police report, the suspect admitted to the offense of sending and receiving nude images of an underage female child.

A representative from Dyess AFB released the following statement.

“We are aware a member of Dyess AFB has been arrested and accused of possession of child pornography. This accusation is currently under investigation by the Abilene Police Department. These are serious accusations, and not in line with US Air Force or Team Dyess standards. That said, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. We will work with the appropriate parties, as needed, to provide any applicable information and to ensure the member is afforded due process according to the justice system.”

DAVID C SCOTT-GAUGHAN, TSgt

The defendant’s bond was set to $50,000 and was released from the Taylor County Jail on Saturday.