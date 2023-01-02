ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ellsworth Air Force Base has announced that the B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base (Dyess AFB) will support the the Tournament of Roses.

Colonel Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing Commander, said this choice was out of caution in regards to the winter weather forecast that will impact the Dakotas January 1-2.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our crews and maintainers, and to ensure our aircraft are available for any taskings, we have worked with Dyess to have them support this great event,” said Col. Sheffield. “This change in unit support demonstrates the flexibility of our Airmen and bomber force to provide effects from multiple locations.”

In a press release, Col. Sheffield added that the B-1 Lancers are prepared for all-weather and is always ready to provide long range precision strike at anytime, anywhere.

“We train in austere conditions and have demonstrated our ability to launch in some of the most severe weather,” he said. “Operation Odyssey Dawn is a perfect example of that.”

In March 2011, Ellsworth launched B-1 Bombers to strike targets in Libya in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn. At the time, the base was impacted by fog, freezing rain and more than four inches of snow.

The B-1B Lancer from Dyess AFB will be flown over the 134th Rose Parade and 109th Rose Bowl Game on January 2, showcasing the long-range capabilities of the supersonic bomber aircraft. At 4:00 p.m., the Penn State Nittany Lions will compete against the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.