Dyess AFB closing visitors center, other on-base facilities

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dyess Air Force Base is implementing some changes in response to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a Dyess Facebook post, the base will be limited to military members, civilians, retirees, dependents, NAF employees, and contractors beginning Monday, March 23.

Exceptions for those providing essential services such as medical and child care must be worked through unit commanders, the post states.

The fitness center is closed as of March 19 at 8 p.m., and will be closed until further notice. Those with physical therapy appointments already scheduled will still be seen through March 20, but physical therapy will closed after that until further notice, according to the post.

On-base food establishments, including DFAC will be limited to drive-thru, pickup or delivery, and the visitors center will be closed until further notice beginning March 23.

The full Facebook post can be seen below.