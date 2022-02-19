DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Prescribed burns, or hazard reduction burnings, are happening at Dyess Air Force Base over President’s Day weekend, to help train branch members.

According to a release from Dyess, the Seventh Bomb Wing and Seventh Civil Engineer Squadron began executing prescribed fires on Friday, and will continue through Monday, February 21.

The teams partnered up with Wildland Fire Branch experts from San Antonio’s Air Force Base to help reduce the risk of future wildfires, and increase safety quality for Team Dyess and the Abilene community.

Dyess said the prescribed burns will:

Reduce dangerous fuels from accumulating

Re-introduce fire to the area, to allow a fire to “function in its natural ecological role”

Control native invader species, such as mesquite, to encourage plant diversity and sustain grasslands

Dyess told KTAB/KRBC that the readiness effort could be a reoccurring event, where members will support America’s Lift and Strike base in burning at “relevant locations.”

