ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a distinguished two-year tour as Commander of the Seventh Bomb Wing for the Dyess Air Force, Colonel Joseph Kramer passed the reigns on to Colonel Seth Spanier in a special change of command ceremony Monday.

(Left to right) Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, outgoing 7th Bomb Wing commander Col. Joseph Kramer, and incoming commander Col. Seth Spanier

The ceremony is a visible means of passing responsibility from the departing commander to the incoming. As the flag is exchanged, it represents the responsibility of the wing being transferred.

In his speech following the exchange, Col. Kramer gave his parting words to Col. Spanier, “I could tell from turnover that you’re ready for both the challenges and the triumphs that lie ahead, and the Seventh is in good hands.”

Colonel Spainer then spoke to his priorities as the new commander.

“[The] Mission is job number one. We’ll enhance this wing’s history of excellence by continuing the positive vector already in place. We’ll be built on a vector of striker values of discipline, excellence, and pride as we progress towards our vision of being the most respected and feared bomber force in the world,” said Spainer.

During the ceremony, members the Seventh Bomb Wing stood proudly in front of the B-1 bomber plane as Colonel Spanier’s name was revealed along the side. He will now be the highest-ranking officer on duty at the base.