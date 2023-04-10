ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base will be holding a public meeting to help create an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) ahead of its proposed B-21 Bomber Beddown Main Operating Bases (MOB) 2 or 3 – slated for either Dyess or a Missouri AFB.

According to the website, the Department of Defense (DoD) is developing a bomber aircraft to eventually replace existing B-1 and B-2 bomber aircrafts. The B-21 would operate under the Air Force Global Strike Command (GSC). It is said to have both conventional and nuclear roles, capable of penetrating and surviving advance air defense environments. The Department of the Air Force (DAF) intends to operate at least 100 B-21 aircrafts.

The DAF said the purpose for these upcoming public scoping meetings, and the entire public scoping period, is to gather input about scoping issues and identify possible environmental issues.

You can follow this link to submit scoping comments to the DAF. To ensure that your comment will be noted, you should submit no later than May 10.

During these public scoping meetings, the DAF said it would provide additional information about the B-21 MOB 2 and 3 Beddown EIS.

The DAF said six public meetings will be held so that the public can learn more about the project and voice their concerns. The meetings will begin with a 30-minute presentation, then a question-and-answer session.

Use the link mentioned above to register for virtual meetings. Prior to the meeting, you will be provided with links and instructions. Virtual meetings:

Tuesday, April 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Local in-person public scoping meetings:

Tuesday, April 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center (1100 North 6th Street)

Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tye Community Center (103 Scott Street)

The DAF also said you may mail in your comments to this address: Leidos, ATTN: B-21 EIS, 12304 Morganton HWY #572, Morganton, GA 30560.