Dyess AFB raises Health Protection Condition level

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (News Release) – Dyess Air Force Base raised its Health Protection Condition level to Bravo-Plus from HPCON Bravo.

This change is a precautionary measure designed to implement increased disease protection measures and education of base personnel in order to help mitigate potential widespread outbreak on the installation and in the broader Dyess community.

If COVID-19 conditions in the broader Dyess community continue to deteriorate, it could have a detrimental impact on Dyess AFB’s ability to support contingency operations.

The HPCON Bravo-Plus declaration defines base measures for a heightened disease threat to base personnel.

Dyess is continuing preventative measures, including, but not limited to: increased telework, pre-screening personnel with on-base clinic appointments, narrowing access to the 7th Medical Group and base gym to a single point of entry, and postponing large on-base activities and holiday events.

To help minimize the risk of COVID-19 and other viruses’ transmission, Dyess AFB leadership continues to promote strict adherence to CDC guidelines such as the use of face coverings, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when feeling ill.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense coronavirus websites here and here.