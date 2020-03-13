Dyess AFB raising Health Protection Condition level to ‘A’ in response to spread of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dyess Air Force Base is taking special precautionary measures amid growing national coronavirus concerns.

In a social media post Thursday night, Dyess says they are raising their Health Protection Condition level from zero to A in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The post says this is merely a precautionary measure to implement increased disease protection measures and education of personnel in an attempt to prevent potential widespread outbreak.

The measure includes additional preventative measures, including prescreening on-base personnel who have on-base clinic appointments and reducing access to the 7th Medical Group and base gym to a single point of entry.

The full news release reads as follows: