Dyess AFB raising Health Protection Condition level to ‘A’ in response to spread of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dyess Air Force Base is taking special precautionary measures amid growing national coronavirus concerns.
In a social media post Thursday night, Dyess says they are raising their Health Protection Condition level from zero to A in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The post says this is merely a precautionary measure to implement increased disease protection measures and education of personnel in an attempt to prevent potential widespread outbreak.
The measure includes additional preventative measures, including prescreening on-base personnel who have on-base clinic appointments and reducing access to the 7th Medical Group and base gym to a single point of entry.
The full news release reads as follows:
There have been no reported cases of the disease on Dyess AFB. This change is a precautionary measure designed to implement increased disease protection measures and education of base personnel in order to help prevent potential widespread outbreak.
The HPCON A declaration defines base measures for a limited disease threat to base personnel that has the potential to rapidly move into an area. Measures include educating personnel on the threats and precautionary measures and reviewing plans to limit communication of the disease.
Dyess is enacting additional preventative measures, including pre-screening personnel with on-base clinic appointments, narrowing access to the 7th Medical Group and base gym to a single point of entry, and having individuals keep hold of their ID cards when being scanned by security forces members for base entry.
Good hygiene practices are the best preventive measure to control the spread of viruses. Things like washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding contact with those who have been sick and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.
For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.
