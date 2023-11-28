ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base (AFB) has released the identity and additional details in the report of a Dyess Airman who died over Thanksgiving weekend.

Dyess AFB: Airman 1st Class Ruben Magdaleno (Mar. 2022)

Airman 1st Class Ruben Magdaleno reportedly passed away after an off-duty car wreck in Parker, Arizona around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon, November 26. He was airlifted to a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where he was pronounced dead.

Dyess AFB said Airman Magdaleno was assigned to the 7th Security Forces Squadron. His age was not released, but the image of Airman Magdaleno was taken while in Basic Military Training in March of 2022.

“Ruben was a valuable member of our team at Dyess and will be greatly missed by all,” said Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “He was a dedicated Defender, loving husband and son, and an outstanding embodiment of the Air Force core values.”

Dyess first announced the Airman’s death on Monday, but waited until next-of-kin notifications were complete to release his identity.

The AFB said chaplains and mental health professionals are available on base to help those in need.