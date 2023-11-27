ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Dyess Air Force Base (AFB) Airman reportedly died while off-duty over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Dyess AFB issued a release Monday afternoon that a yet-to-be-named Airman died in a car wreck outside of the Abilene area and off-duty on Sunday.

“Any time we lose a member of our Air Force family, it’s a terrible tragedy,” said Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “Our top priority is to support the grieving family, friends, and loved ones struggling with this loss.”

Dyess said additional details including the Airman’s identity will be released upon completion of next-of-kin notifications.