Dyess AFB to administer COVID-19 vaccines to more groups

Dyess AFB has been working hard to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for the past couple of months to Active Duty members and their dependents.

The Dyess Medical Group is now privileged to be able to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all members of the population in the local area who are over the age of 18 and receive any kind of medical coverage from the DoD, Tricare or VA.

If you believe that you may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Dyess AFB, please visit https://www.dyess.af.mil/Coronavirus/ to schedule an appointment. Appointments are limited so please book your appointment as soon as possible and check this website often for updates to the schedule.

A reminder that you will need to have personal access to base in order to receive your vaccine from the Dyess Medical Group, and that Dyess is currently administering Moderna vaccines. Only those who have received one dose of the Moderna vaccine are eligible to receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

For the most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 disease and vaccines please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html .