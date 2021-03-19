Dyess AFB to administer COVID-19 vaccines to more groups

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna Inc. says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Dyess Air Force Base’s Medical Group will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine to more groups.

According to military officials, vaccines will be available to those at least age 18 who receive any kind of medical coverage from the Department of Defense (DOD, Tricare or the VA.

Officials said those who fall under the criteria to receive the vaccine will need to have personal access to base.

More information from Dyess AFB is listed below:

Dyess AFB has been working hard to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for the past couple of months to Active Duty members and their dependents.

The Dyess Medical Group is now privileged to be able to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all members of the population in the local area who are over the age of 18 and receive any kind of medical coverage from the DoD, Tricare or VA.

If you believe that you may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Dyess AFB, please visit https://www.dyess.af.mil/Coronavirus/ to schedule an appointment. Appointments are limited so please book your appointment as soon as possible and check this website often for updates to the schedule.

A reminder that you will need to have personal access to base in order to receive your vaccine from the Dyess Medical Group, and that Dyess is currently administering Moderna vaccines. Only those who have received one dose of the Moderna vaccine are eligible to receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

For the most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 disease and vaccines please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html .

