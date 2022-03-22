ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene residents near Dyess can expect to hear loud noises over the next couple days as the base will be conducting an exercise.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, the 7th Bomb Wing will conduct an exercise at Dyess Air Force Base Wednesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24 to “evaluate the base response to an aircraft incident, ensure the readiness of emergency and safety personnel, and will observe interaction with supporting off-base agencies during a crisis.”

Nearby residents might hear sirens and announcements from the Giant Voice System, and see emergency response vehicles, according to the release.

Those entering or exiting the base may experience delays at the gates as a result.

“It is necessary for Team Dyess to participate in exercises to ensure we are prepared for any scenario at America’s Lift and Strike Base,” Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th BW commander said in the news release.

Dyess officials ask those with appointments to call and make sure they are not impacted by the exercise and to arrive early.