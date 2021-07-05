Dyess AFB to perform severe weather drills Tuesday & Wednesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dyess Air Force Base will be conducting severe weather drills over their loudspeakers in the next two days.

Dyess officials say they will be performing inclement weather notifications of severe thunderstorms and tornadic potential on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, tornado watches and warnings will be heard from their loudspeakers and alarms from 8:30 a.m. until 10:40 a.m.

“Exercise, exercise, exercise,” will be heard from the loudspeakers before each alarm that is part of the drill.