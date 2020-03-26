Dyess Air Force Base declares public health emergency

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (News Release) — In response to the increased risk of transmission of COVID-19, and in conjunction with public health actions taken by the Air Force, the installation commander has declared a Public Health Emergency on Dyess AFB and will raise its Health Protection Condition level to Charlie on March 26.

There are currently zero confirmed COVID-19 cases on Dyess AFB or in the Abilene community.

In accordance with these measures, Dyess AFB personnel and operations will be limited to essential missions.

All on-base large gatherings (defined as more than 10 people) will remain canceled through April 30, unless deemed essential by the unit commander.

Additionally, effective March 27, base access will be limited to on-base residents, Active Duty military members and their dependents, and Reserve and National Guard members who work on Dyess AFB.

Department of Defense civilians and contractors will also retain access if they fall under the base’s essential missions as directed by their unit leadership.

Retirees, disabled veterans and other individuals entitled to base access privileges who do not meet the above criteria will be allowed onto Dyess AFB Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. in order to visit the Commissary, Base Exchange, military personnel services or the 7th Medical Group.

Exceptions to this policy must be approved by either the sponsor’s unit commander or (in cases where there isn’t a unit commander) through the Emergency Operations Center by calling 325-696-6520.

Retirees assigned to on-base primary care providers are advised to call the medical appointment line at 325-696-4677 for more information on appointment options.

Access to the 7th Medical Group pharmacy will be exempt from the above restrictions until March 31 in order to allow patients time to obtain refills.

In addition to these restrictions, Team Dyess members should follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and avoid large gatherings, limit close contact with others, and maximize social distancing and personal hygiene.

Base leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the Abilene Health Services Department and military medical officials to provide Airmen and families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to the mission.

If exposed to, or experiencing symptoms of, COVID-19 Team Dyess members are advised to self-isolate and contact the Dyess COVID-19 HOTLINE (325-696-4677, Option 6) and their chain of command for further guidance.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

For the latest base specific information on COVID-19, visit the Dyess AFB website at https://www.dyess.af.mil/COVID-19-Info/ or contact the 7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at 325-696-4820 or 7bwpa@us.af.mil.