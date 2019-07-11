Dyess Air Force Base honors fallen Military Working Dog

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Dyess Air Force Base is saying goodbye to one of its own, Military Working Dog Axa. Hosting a memorial service, the Dyess community was able to honor this four legged warrior.

It’s a loss felt across Dyess Air Force Base.​​

“There’s going to be a void in this base because Axa isn’t here anymore,” Military Working Dog Axa’s second to last Handler Staff Sergeant Nicholas Carmona said.​​

MWD Axa passed away June 10th after more than five years of service. In those years she supported short notice taskers to several Air Force bases and also served as a vital role along the United States and Mexico border. SSgt. Carmona was her handler while working in Customs Border Protection and Border Patrol and remembers their dominance as a team.​​

“I had my partner in crime. Every time I took her out it just went silent. No body wanted to go against us,” SSgt. Carmona said.​​

Even more than that, however, he remembers the unbreakable bond created with his furry warrior.​​

“They are family. They are our own flesh and blood and losing her is like a piece of my heart ripped out,” SSgt. Carmona said.​​

Although SSgt. Carmona passed Axa’s leash on to the next handler, he was still there in her final moments.​​

“They got the green light to put her down and she turned her head to me, put her head on my hand and it was like saying ‘dad I’m going to be okay’ and you know as much as I didn’t want her to go she needed to be free of pain and she’s always going to be my baby girl,” SSgt. Carmona said.​​

He was able to say goodbye to his companion, protector and more importantly, his best friend.​​

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I wish you weren’t here. It was an honor and pleasure to work by your side each and everyday,” SSgt. Carmona said.​​

Axa passed away at just eight years old from cancer on her liver and also had internal bleeding.​

