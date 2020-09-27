Dyess airman, 2 civilians hailed as heroes for rescuing man from burning car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department held a recognition ceremony to honor two civilians and one Dyess airman who extricated a driver from a burning vehicle; these efforts saved the man’s life.

According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department, on September 16, 2020, the Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to a car fire near the intersection of Dub Wright Blvd. and Hampton Hills Street.

Upon arrival, an attack was made on the car fire and patient care was provided to the driver. When the Abilene Fire Department arrived civilians had already stopped after the wreck to aid the driver of the vehicle.

Two civilians and one Dyess airman extricated the driver from the burning vehicle prior to Abilene Fire Department’s arrival.

Airman Kristoffer Surdukowski and civilian Jason Whitaker were identified and one unknown man who left the scene prior to our arrival were the three who were responsible for saving the driver’s life by unbuckling the driver from the vehicle’s 5 point harness seat belt system and pulling him out of the car to a safe location.

These three along with two other people were rendering aid to the driver on the AFD’s arrival. The driver was transported to the hospital by MetroCare.