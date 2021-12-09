Dyess airman accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Police are seeking additional potential victims following the arrest of a Dyess airman accused of sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release from the Weatherford Police Department (WPD), the parents of a 15-year-old girl reported finding that a man had been in their daughter’s bedroom earlier this month.

The girl told police she met the man, who she only knew as Diego, on a social media platform before giving him her address, according to WPD.

Police say the girl reported that the man had been there twice previously, and that they had sex on each of the three occasions he was at her house.

According to the news release, the girl told police the man she knew only as Diego “presented himself to be an armed services member” stationed in the Abilene area.

WPD issued a warrant for sexual assault of a child for 22-year-old Diego Alejandro Cortez, who was arrested by Abilene police on Tuesday.

According to the news release, WPD believes there may be more young girl victims and that offenses could have happened as far back as 2020.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault committed by Cortez to contact their local law enforcement or Corporal Jason Goff at (817) 598-4414 or by email by clicking here.

Dyess Air Force base has issued the following statement in response to the arrest:

Dyess officials are aware of the arrest. These are serious accusations, and not in line with US Air Force or Team Dyess standards. Dyess AFB will continue to cooperate with investigative authorities on this matter.

The entire news release reads as follows:

On 12/02/2021 Weatherford PD officers took a report for sexual assault of a child (15-year-old victim). The parents of the juvenile victim reported they discovered a male subject had been in their home and furthermore in the bedroom of the female juvenile. The female juvenile told officers she met the male subject on a social media platform prior to him ever coming to her home. She reported after meeting him on social media they exchanged personal information on social media and by text. Shortly after meeting on social media the female juvenile provided her home address to the male subject. It was then discovered through further investigation the male subject had been to the juvenile’s residence on two previous occasions/prior to this date, 12-02-2021. The juvenile stated she and the male subject had sex on all 3 occasions. The victim reported she knew the subject only as Diego and that he presented himself to be an armed services member and was stationed in the Abilene area. Detectives with the Weatherford police department obtained a warrant for Sexual Assault Child 22.011 (a)(2) PC F2, for a Diego Alejandro Cortez, white male, date of birth 08/04/1999. Cortez was arrested by Abilene PD officers on December 7th, 2021 at Abilene PD. Detectives believe there may be more female juvenile victims and offenses could have occurred as far back as 2020. They are asking for anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault or any other offense committed by Cortez to report the offense to their local law enforcement authority. They can also contact case detective, Corporal Jason Goff at 817/598-4414 or by email: jgoff@weatherfordtx.gov

Cortez is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $25,000 bond.