Dyess Airman dies following officer-involved shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Dyess Air Force Base Airman died following an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

The Airman’s identity is not yet being released.

Abilene police said the incident happened at around 12:10 a.m., in the 1400 block of Lawyer’s Lane.

According to Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge, a 911 call was received regarding an Airman inflicting harm on himself. When officers arrived, they made contact with the Airman who was inside.

Officers, according to Standridge, saw the Airman inside with a rifle. As a result, officers immediately backed away and set up a perimeter.

The Airman eventually came outside, armed with the rifle and a scope. Standridge said officers could also see a handgun in the man’s waistband in a holster.

The Airman ultimately pointed his rifle toward police several directions, in addition to setting up trash cans as to act as a shield and base, Standridge said.

An APD supervisor on his way home, hearing the radio traffic, ended up at the scene. At 135 yards, using a scoped rifle, he shot the Airman after the Airmen pointed his rifle toward officers behind a police vehicle.

The Airman was shot in the central mass area. He then started moving himself toward bushes when he, according to Standridge, shot himself in the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted.

As is normal protocol, the officer who shot the Airman, is on administrative leave.

Also, because it involved an officer, the Texas Rangers are also investigating. Additionally, the Dyess Office of Special Investigations is investigating.

Standridge said a possible motive for the incident may have been the fact that the Airman was under investigation for a DWI charge. On Oct. 19, officers had responded to a single-vehicle rollover in east Abilene. He was not immediately arrested because he was hurt, but blood was taken and the investigation was active.