Dyess Airman offers help to drivers stuck in the snow

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While many drivers are avoiding the roads following Wednesday’s snowfall, a Dyess Airman is prepared to help those unlucky enough to get stuck in the snow during their commute.

Stephen Hunt began prepping his already supped up Land Rover at 2 a.m. Wednesday to help tow drivers out of the snow on the sides of roads.

“I already got this thing rigged out and I know that a lot of people don’t have this equipment out here. So I thought I might as well,” said Hunt.

Hunt and his wife Alexis are avid outdoor enthusiasts frequently taking offroad trips in their vehicle. The black SUV is rigged with traction mats, a high-jack, water and gas reserves, and an offroading front bumper- making it the perfect ride to help stranded drivers.

“I love snow days,” said Hunt.

If you would like a ride or tow from Hunt he can be reached at 812-205-3179.