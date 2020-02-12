Dyess airmen depart on commemorative trip

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Most of the time when we see airmen loading up, it’s usually for a deployment or some sort of exercise.

Wednesday morning’s trip, however, held a little more weight.

Members of the 317th Airlift Wing headed to the Philippines Wednesday morning to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Corregidor Airdrop during World War II.

“We played a big part in the liberation of the Philippine Islands,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Izworski.

When Lt. Col. Izworski says “we,” he’s not just talking about airmen, but men that are directly tied to their lineage.

“This is an opportunity, I think, to connect back and really just take a step back and see what we’re a part of, ever since WWI and WWII,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Izworski.

For dozens, walking up to the aircraft was like stepping back in time, almost as if they were a part of that 317 Troop Carrier Group that assisted in the airdrop.

“We had the jungle skippers and the annotation of the aircraft that are tied back to the lineage,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Izworski. “Our forefathers of aviation became really adept to going from one island to another during the Pacific campaign, and that’s really where they’re going, jungle skipping, going from one island to another.”

During the two week trip, the Airlift Wing will be flying with local partners and pay tribute to the airmen who lost their lives with a wreath laying.