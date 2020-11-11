Dyess airmen honor veterans at Abilene nursing home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some Dyess airmen took time out of their schedules to honor veterans at an Abilene nursing home.
Mesa Springs Healthcare Center in Abilene says airmen from 7 EMS Maintenance Flight stopped by the facility to salute the veterans who live there.
The airmen brought care packages for each resident that is a veteran at the facility, which Mesa Springs says moved many of them to tears.
