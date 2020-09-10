Dyess airmen tested with real scenarios in Bomb Squad Challenge

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Some Dyess airmen were put to the test Thursday as part of the annual Bomb Squad Challenge.

Picking up an egg with a robot is harder than it looks, according to Staff Sergeant Oscar Morales.

“How they do it is up to them,” he said.

The 7th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit hosted their annual Bomb Squad Challenge, where they go through scenarios and skills they’d see in the field.

“The concept for each has happened in the past or is a possibility,” Morales said.

In one of the first scenarios, a landlord passes by what was supposed to be an empty house, but after checking inside, he says he saw a person inside making “suspicious materials.”

“As soon as they saw those, a man with a gun burst out of the back door, the police neutralized him. And since they had evidence of these type of lab happening, they call the hazmat teams and bomb squad,” Tech Sergeant Michael Schuerhoff said.

He said the bomb squad then checks through the entire house for any additional explosives.

In another scenario, they’re acting out a hostage situation in which someone has a bomb on their chest that they don’t know what could set it off.

“It was actually something that had happened in the past before. Today, however, we ran it again, and we were able to successfully do it this time,” Jason Jordan said.

A big part of the training exercise is the realistic nature of the scenarios.

“Almost every scenario that we’ve made is as realistic as we can get it. So, it either has happened, can happen, everything as real as it can be,” Morales said.

They usually hold the bomb challenge in July, but due to the pandemic, they were forced to move it to September.