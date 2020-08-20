Dyess announces Air Force Family of the Year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The award for Air Force Family of the Year is a prestigious one at Dyess Air Force Base.

Jaime Martinez and his family won the award this year.

“My chief at security forces at the time said, ‘You should put in for this award,’ and I hadn’t really thought about it, so then I said, ‘OK,’ and started putting all the criteria together.”

Jaime Martinez has served for nearly 18 years after following the military path that his brother and uncle paved for him at an early age.

“It felt really great, especially the part when I’m filling out for my spouse, and for my kids, and what they do, and getting all that information, like, ‘Wow, you guys are really awesome,'” he says.

Jaime and his wife Carly have three children that have gone through four relocations due to his career.

“That’s been my greatest accomplishment, is to be a mom and to see them grow. You always want best for, you know, than what you had, and offer that for your children,” Carly says.

They have a son who is a freshman at Wylie High School, one daughter at Angelo State, and a son in the Air Force.

“I’m more proud of his career than I am of mine, so everything that he does, I look up to him, so and I want to help him as much as I can. But to me, he’s one of my heroes,” Jaime says of his son.

And while the two are proud of their children, they can’t help but be thankful as they remember how they met and started this family.

“First time ever I remember seeing him was in fourth grade, like, he was talking to me at our tree after he played soccer,” Carly says.

The couple began dating in the sixth grade when Jaime asked Carly a simple question.

“It was just together, I mean, I got ‘check yes or no boyfriend or girlfriend’ and it never stopped,” she says.

The two got married their senior year of high school as they began the journey of a lifetime.

Now as they near 20 years of marriage, the couple is thankful for not only winning Air Force Family of the Year, but also the life they’ve built together.