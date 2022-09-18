JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess B-1 crew flew out to Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base (AFB) for the Air and Space Expo on the 75th anniversary of the Air Force.

Courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

Airshows gives the Air Force a chance to share their history with the community as well as past, present and future aviators according to Dyess AFB. They were able to share information about their B-1B Lancer.

With over 75 years of operation and innovations, this event showcased the capabilities of each type of plane, parachute teams and much more.

The B-1B plane is used for carrying guided and unguided weapons for long-range air strikes.

This three-day air show came to a close at 4 this evening, September 18. To see what all took place, you can go to Joint Base Andrews AFB Facebook page and view photos, stories, and live streams.