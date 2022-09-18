JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess B-1 crew flew out to Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base (AFB) for the Air and Space Expo on the 75th anniversary of the Air Force.
Airshows gives the Air Force a chance to share their history with the community as well as past, present and future aviators according to Dyess AFB. They were able to share information about their B-1B Lancer.
With over 75 years of operation and innovations, this event showcased the capabilities of each type of plane, parachute teams and much more.
This three-day air show came to a close at 4 this evening, September 18. To see what all took place, you can go to Joint Base Andrews AFB Facebook page and view photos, stories, and live streams.