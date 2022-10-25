ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base are renewing a longstanding partnership after agreeing to a blanket Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA).

With the IGSA, Dyess Air Force Base will be able to benefit from the City of Abilene’s bulk purchasing capabilities, meaning the city and Dyess will work together to create efficiencies, economies of scale and reducing maintenance costs.

Similar to the Solid Waste IGSA they agreed to four years ago, this new deal will cover everything from fixing potholes to replacing HVAC units and, as City Manager Robert Hanna detailed, “Purchasing pens and pencils.”

Following the ceremony, Dyess’ Director of Business Operations, Merry Sargent-Green told KTAB/KRBC the Solid Waste IGSA saved the air force base somewhere between $200-250,000.

Mayor Anthony Williams, who signed the document, said it’s a big moment for our country, and said it shows how much communities can take care of those who protect and serve us.

“We appreciate our outstanding community partners for their continued support,” said Colonel Kevin Kippie, 7th Bomb Wing Vice Commander. “This agreement shows just how dedicated the City of Abilene is to improving not only the base, but also the lives of our Airmen and families.”

Congressional Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) was also in attendance, but did not speak. He later released this statement on the longstanding partnership between Abilene and Dyess:

“No community has received greater national recognition for supporting their Air Force base and airmen than the people of Abilene. I commend Mayor Anthony Williams and Dyess Base Commander Col. Kramer and Vice Commander Col. Kippie for continuing to find ways to strengthen this critical partnership between the City and the base. I want to also thank my colleague and friend, Representative Ken Calvert, for honoring us with his presence today. As the next Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Committee, Ken is a leader in shaping defense policy and military funding, and he has a mutual interest in Dyess getting the support necessary to host the next generation of American air dominance.”

This is only the second blanket intragovernmental support agreement like this across the entirety of the United States Air Force.