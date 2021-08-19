Dyess Elementary parents, students equally excited for new school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As students in the Abilene Independent School District headed back to school Thursday, parents and children from the Dyess Air Force community convened at a new building.

Although the walk from the base to the new school may be a bit longer now, many parents say they were blown away at their kids’ enthusiasm to learn and make new friends.

“She left me at the door and said bye. Yes, she was mommy’s girl up to the door and then it zoomed. Yea, I had to ask her to turn around and give me a hug,” said Catarina Silva, a Dyess mother.

Silva thought her first-grade daughter would be nervous for her big day, but says going back to school is all she talked about.

“She was excited since last year. She did remote learning and she asked me this year, ‘Mom, do I get to go to real school? I’ll wear my mask all day.’ She did not care, she was just ready to go back around people.”

The Ashcraft family says they are delighted to see their eldest daughter attend kindergarten, but also say she will be missed while at school.

“She’s a really big help when it comes to her siblings. So, I’m going to miss having her be like, ‘Hey go get a diaper really quick,’” said Katie Ashcraft.

Most parents say interacting with other students and teachers will help their children learn and develop their social skills.

“Once she gets to start talking, she’s probably going to get in trouble for talking,” said Ashcraft.

The same goes for Silva’s daughter as she says, “I think her problem would be to try and stop talking sometimes.”