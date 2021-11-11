Dyess Elementary School to be new home to a memorial park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new memorial park will soon be built on the property of Dyess Elementary School.

Abilene Independent School District (ISD) announced Thursday that the district will build AISD Memorial Park at Dyess Elementary School to honor veterans from AISD who have passed away.

Abilene ISD Superintendent, Dr. David Young, says the goal is to return to the site of the park at the end of Summer 2022, for a dedication ceremony.

According to Abilene ISD, the memorial park will feature the F-4D phantom jet, which has been part of the Dyess campus since 1990, along with a wall featuring names of AISD graduates and employees who have served in the U.S. military and have passed away.

Dr. Young says the district needs help collecting names.

The district has a feedback form where you can provide detail about the passed on loved one, so that they may be featured in the memorial.

The feedback form, which you can access here, is open for the foreseeable future.