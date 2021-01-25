Dyess gets $1.8M grant for flight line security

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dyess Air Force Base is in line to receive a grant for more than $1.8 million.
Governor Greg Abbott announced the grant Monday from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.
According to a news release issued by the governor’s office, the grant aims to assist military communities across the State of Texas that might be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round.
The $1,888,700 grant is earmarked for flight line security at Dyess, according to the release.
Abilene is one of six recipients of the grants announced Monday, which total $16.3 million.
“Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new round of grants totaling $16.3 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be positively or negatively impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities.
“Now more than ever as our economy rebounds, support for our military communities in Texas and the jobs they create is vital,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.”
The following entities will receive FY2020-2021 DEAAG reimbursements:
- Austin Community College – $4,985,070; Software Factory and Innovation Center with Army Futures Command
- Val Verde County – $2,465,447; airfield lighting update at Laughlin Air Force Base
- City of El Paso – $4,500,000; aquifer storage and recharge supporting Fort Bliss
- City of Abilene – $1,888,700; flight line security at Dyess Air Force Base
- City of Corpus Christi – $901,952; replace natural gas system at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
- Val Verde County – $1,576,433.; additional aircraft sunshades at Laughlin Air Force Base
The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.”