Dyess gets $1.8M grant for flight line security

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dyess Air Force Base is in line to receive a grant for more than $1.8 million.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the grant Monday from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.

According to a news release issued by the governor’s office, the grant aims to assist military communities across the State of Texas that might be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round.

The $1,888,700 grant is earmarked for flight line security at Dyess, according to the release.

Abilene is one of six recipients of the grants announced Monday, which total $16.3 million.

The original news release reads as follows: